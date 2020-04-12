Preview: Teaching through a crisis

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Teachers across KELOLAND continue to find creative ways to educate their students during the COVID-19 outbreak.
However, the typical day for many teachers has completely shifted. Instead of heading to the classroom in the morning to set up for the day, teachers are logging on to greet their students online. And some now have to also worry about their own kids and their lesson plans. But what’s the hardest part of it all for them?
“The hardest part is just not being able to be in the classroom with the kids all day because I think all teachers would probably say the best part of teaching is being with the kids,” Kelsie Mastel, the fourth grade teacher at Longfellow Elementary said.
