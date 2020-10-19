PREVIEW: Teaching during a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Teachers have seen some big changes during this pandemic.

From distance learning this spring, to completely re-working their classrooms and lesson plans this fall–the pandemic has had an incredible impact on the profession.

“Stressful I think would be the number one thing. I think everyone gets a little bit of anxiety when you don’t know what’s going to happen,” Brittany Roseberg, a Harrisburg South Middle School P.E. teacher, said.

“It’s like learning everything all over again, from procedures in the hallway, to classroom procedures, to how we interact with learners, you’re thinking all the time.” Sixth-grade math teacher Jason Donnelly said.

What it’s like teaching during a pandemic in Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10.