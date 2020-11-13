PREVIEW: Tarquin Argentinian

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — At a time when many restaurants are just trying to survive, it’s exciting to talk about a new opening.

Tarquin Argentinian restaurant aims to bring something new to the area. Since Argentina is known for its cattle, many of the dishes center around beef. The owner, Gabriel Rivero, says he wants people to experience something they’ve never tasted before.

“You know I guess we are going to change forever the way people eat in Sioux Falls , but we have to teach them, we have to teach the people,” Rivero said.

The restaurant also has a surprise for customers on Saturday nights. We will show you what it is on Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND.