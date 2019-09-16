PREVIEW: Targeting a bigger opponent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Darts is one of the most popular sports in South Dakota and a Sioux Falls man is one of the best.

KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen has a preview of Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND.

This is an incredible story of an incredible dart thrower, but you don’t have to like darts to appreciate Wes White’s story. While he’s getting ready to compete in Vegas on Team USA, he’s also been taking on his toughest opponent yet, cancer.

“I’m not one to ask for help and the help that I got out of throughout this whole process. It’s been so overwhelming,” White said.

Wes has been instrumental in raising money for so many people in need over the years, now the dart throwing community is throwing him a fundraiser.

Targeting a bigger opponent is Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10.