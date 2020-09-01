PREVIEW: Taking school outside at John Harris

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids are back in school at John Harris and the elementary is putting its new outdoor classroom and activities to work right away.

Students are using the classroom as a quiet space to read books or have lunch. There are also new games painted on the ground outside. Staff hopes it provides more structure for kids at recess. Each space is purposeful.

“Kids love to be outside. Nature is very calming and healing for our students beyond the four walls of the classrooms. Pandemic or not, it’s really a benefit to all of the students that we have,” Hage said.

Librarian Stefanie Hage says the outdoor spaces were all in the works prior to the pandemic. We’ll have reaction from a student in Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND.