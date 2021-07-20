PREVIEW: Taking learning to new heights

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — You’ve likely seen a drone up in the sky or even drone footage on TV. Now students at USD have an opportunity to learn the skills to use a drone as part of earning graduate or undergraduate certificate in geospatial analysis.

Students are about to take this drone out above Spirit Mound near Vermillion. The drone will help them analyze the plants on the ground.

“Creating a map of where the drone will be flying, so the path our drone flew on, it captures a lot of photos of that part, so it’s capturing photos of all the crops growing beneath it,” PhD student Khushboo Jain said.

