PREVIEW: Supporting local during a pandemic

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many aspect of our lives. For some people, that includes taking a closer look at where their produce is coming from.

Despite the pandemic, the Heikes Family Farm in Vermillion saw tremendous support from the community this year. It’s a CSA farm, which stands for community supported agriculture.

People buy shares and receive produce weekly. The owners say they sold out of shares quickly this year.

“Not knowing what to expect we were amazed at the amount of community support that people wanted to buy fresh, buy local from a local person,” owner Sam Heikes said.

