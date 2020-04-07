PREVIEW: Supporting caregivers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Caregivers and physicians all across KELOLAND are preparing for an increase in COVID-19 cases.

And from what we’ve seen from other parts of the country, they are going to need as much Personal Protective Equipment as they can get. That’s why communities in the Black Hills are teaming up to sew masks that can be delivered to Monument Health facilities.

“We are just so grateful for the outpouring of support we are receiving from the community, not just PPE but in thoughtful notes, we’ve been getting food, just really kind gestures to our caregivers and it means a lot,” Jennifer Murray, Emergency Dept. Director at Monument Health, said.

On Tuesday’s, Eye on KELOLAND we see how one community is supporting their caregivers.