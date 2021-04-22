PREVIEW: Support for Jess

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Parents and employees at a Sioux Falls daycare are coming together to support one of their directors through a difficult diagnosis.

Jess Loe has helped raise hundreds of kids over her years at the Grand Fun Alley Learning Center–now those families are working to help care for her kids and provide some financial support at she begins her battle against an aggressive brain tumor.

“My biggest thing is that it could be me, and what is the one thing that you need in this time? You need to be able to be with your family, you want to be with your kids. What can you do? The big thing is you need money,” Kate Joffer, Grand Fun Alley Learning Center parent, said.

