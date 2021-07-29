PREVIEW: Summer camp after COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer camp is one of the few opportunities children have to learn and play without their families.

It also gives kids a chance to try something new and get outside of their comfort zone. A transformation camp directors look forward to being a part of.

“We need the kids to be filled with confidence. And we feel we can play a small part of that in their lives,” Jason Boer, co-director of destiny youth ranch said.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way camps were able to run last year. In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we’ll explore how the timeless experience of summer camp has been impacted by the virus.