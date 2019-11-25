PREVIEW: Suds & suffrage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — National debates over restricting, or outlawing activities such as vaping, are nothing new for the country.

100 years ago, states, including South Dakota, made the manufacturing and sale of alcohol illegal. It was a period of time known as Prohibition.

“It sounds kind of strange today saying that there was a time not too long ago when it was actually a hotly-contested issue,” Ben Devlin with the Old Courthouse Museum said.

That includes giving women the right to vote, which also went into effect a century ago.