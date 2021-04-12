PREVIEW: Students & the senator

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A retired Sioux Falls school teacher is hoping young students will learn about the late-Senator George McGovern in her new book.

Sarah Herbert has written a biography about the 1972 Democratic presidential nominee titled “George McGovern: South Dakota’s Legendary Legislator.” The book is geared toward 4th through 8th graders because there are few, if any, books about McGovern written for children.

“The only information that was out there was written at an adult level, either autobiographies or biographies about him, or they go online and it was just too complicated because it wasn’t at their reading level,” Herbert said.

The McGovern biography is available in local bookstores as well as online.