PREVIEW: Students in training

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a little over a year since we last caught up with Trenton Bass, the young athlete from Hills, Minnesota, who was paralyzed during a high school football game.

Trenton has been busy this summer and has a new friend.

KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen has a preview of Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND.

Trenton continues his physical therapy twice a week. But he also has a couple of machines at home that helps him build muscle strength and bone density.

He also recently got Sampson, a 14-month old Bernice Mountain Dog, who is in training to be his service dog.

“He’s just a helping hand, if I drop something he’ll pick it up and just a companion too,” Trenton said.”

Sampson isn’t the only one in training. Trenton will soon be learning how to drive this van that will be specially equipped just for him. It’ll give Trenton a lot more independence, something he’s been working toward all summer.

