PREVIEW: Student teaching during a pandemic

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Educators have had to get creative in teaching their students while no longer being with them in the classroom. And now future teachers are learning what it is like to teach during a pandemic.

Dakota State University students, Brittany Swenson and Courtney O’Connell are both studying elementary and special education. This school year they were student teaching, but in March, the pandemic had them learning how to do that from home.

“One of the teachers was like, ‘wow talk about a time where you can student teach, and if this were to happen again, you’d be prepared, this is something we weren’t prepared for,'” O’Connell said.

