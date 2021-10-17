PREVIEW: Student storytellers

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A newscast that airs in northeastern KELOLAND has a fresh, new look.

This year, Aberdeen Central High School got a new set for its show called Eagle Zone. The student storytellers produce and record a newscast each week.

“I just run this thing as though it was a newsroom, and that’s how I do it,” Media & English teacher Erich Schaffauser said.

