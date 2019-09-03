PREVIEW: Student safety on Bahnson Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s still construction season, and one big project is bringing a few challenges now that school is back in session.

Work on the intersection of 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue continues. Drivers are using a few nearby detours, including Bahnson Avenue.

Harvey Dunn Elementary is on Bahnson, and the school is adjusting to all of the extra traffic.

“On Bahnson, it turns into a four-lane road with cars trying to turn in and cars trying to go straight,” parent Matt Kemper said.

On Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’re showing you the precautions the school is taking to make sure students are safe.

