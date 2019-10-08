PREVIEW: Struggles remain for farmers this fall

TABOR, S.D. (KELO) – Areas of KELOLAND could get their first snow fall this week.

It’s already been a tough year for farmers with spring flooding and continuous rain all summer long and even this fall.

Jason Kokes, who farms near Tabor, shot video after his cornfield flooded under 10 feet of water.

Now, the water is almost gone, but he says his field is done.

“If you feel that you can feel how spongy and soft that is that’s that’s similar to what would happen if there’d be frost on corn. And this corn was just from a few miles away, planted a day sooner and that’s what this corn should have looked like; nice, hard kernels,” farmer Jason Kokes said.

South Dakota’s Secretary of Ag says due to all the flooding this year, we’re all going to feel the economic impact, not just farmers. The story is Tuesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND.