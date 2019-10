MENNO, S.D. (KELO) — Even when disaster strikes, stories of perseverance often emerge.

That’s that case for a small church near Menno.

The community and its neighbors rallied when floodwater threatened Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, which is known locally as the Stone Church.

“If anybody doesn’t believe that miracles still happen, we have witnessed one of the greatest miracles,” Rev. Theresa Jacobson said.

Coming up in Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll show you how how they saved the church.