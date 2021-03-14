Preview: Stray Dogs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- According to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health, more than 31 percent of South Dakotans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

With the first doses going out in December, some people in the state have now been protected for several months, bringing some welcome changes.

"Hi Folks, are you here for the doctor or a shot?" Sanford volunteer Don Gaarder said.

At 87 years old, Gaarder is a shining example of dedication.

"I'm on my 27th year volunteering for Sanford," Gaarder said. "Opening the door, greeting people, bringing them in."

Don says for him, it's more than work -- it's his calling.

"Just that fact that I'm able to help people, which I've been doing for 62 years," Gaarder said.

When he retired from his post as a pastor in Pierre nearly 30 years ago, volunteering for Sanford became his new avenue to help -- until the pandemic came along.

"I was wondering, do I keep working or don't I? My daughter kind of said, Dad, you can't be," Gaarder said.

He and his wife went a whole year without volunteering in-person. Staying in their home as independent living residents at the Good Samaritan Society in Sioux Falls.

"It was different alright, because we have not been inactive very long," Gaarder said.

But last month, his second dose of the vaccine came with new hope.

"I was just sort of waiting for the time that I could start work back here," Gaarder said.

Allowing him to return to his passion.

"I wanted it and I wanted to move on and knowing that you weren't going to be moving on until you had that shot, so it was very significant and special," Gaarder said.