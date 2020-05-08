PREVIEW: Story Rock

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last month South Dakota lost one of its true rock legends. Randall Zwart died April 10th of cancer.

Friday night on Eye on KELOLAND, we pay tribute to Zwart and the band he started in the late 80’s called, Zwarte. The band that started with rough beginnings wound up selling numerous CD’s resulting in a huge fan following.

“All of a sudden no matter where we went, there were big crowds, more cases than not, there were lines to get in,” Bob Zwart, Randall’s brother, said.

Don Jorgensen pays tribute to Randall Zwart, the singer-songwriter and performer. Story Rock is tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10.