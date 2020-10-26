PREVIEW: Stories behind the numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As COVID-19 numbers rise, we don’t want to lose focus of the faces behind the virus. KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek previews her Eye on KELOLAND for Monday night.

October has been the deadliest month of COVID-19 in South Dakota with over 100 deaths reported.

Just a couple weeks ago, one of those lives taken by the virus was Charlotte Hoverstadt of Webster, South Dakota. Hoverstadt was 70 years old and leaves behind two kids and five grandkids. She taught as a Home Economics teacher in Webster for 32 years. Her daughter, Adrienne McKeown, says there was only 19 days between when they first believed she was exposed to the day she passed away.

“I think COVID is just such a strange thing. Kind of the analogy I’ve been using and describing to people is it’s like a tornado. Right, like, we know in South Dakota what tornadoes can do. They can completely destroy one house, skip over the next and take out the next one. That’s what it feels like COVID is like. It totally wiped out my mom’s house and then the next person doesn’t even have any symptoms,” Charlotte Hoverstadt’s daughter Adrienne McKeown said.

LAUREN SOULEK: I’ll share more of who Charlotte Hoverstadt was through the eyes of her daughter in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND. You’ll also hear from Tom Glanzer, who lost a dad and a cousin early on during the pandemic in South Dakota.

And as we continue to tell the stories of those behind the numbers, we want to hear from you. If you’re dealing with the virus now, you’ve recovered or you’ve lost a loved one — we invite you to share your story with us by emailing ushare@keloland.com.