PREVIEW: State Theatre’s second act

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State Theatre is well-positioned to begin its second-act in downtown Sioux Falls starting next year.

Restoration of the historic theater has received a big boost with a multi-million dollar donation from T. Denny Sanford plus a 1-point-five million dollar gift from the City of Sioux Falls.

The State hopes to start showing movies again next spring.

“What we kind of envision is that over time, the State Theatre will be the center of film downtown,” Stacy Newcomb-Weiland, past president of the State Theatre, said.

The rebirth of the State marks a revival of a theater industry that has deep roots in downtown Sioux Falls.

On Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll show you how theaters played a key role in the early development of Sioux Falls and what lead to their downtown downfall.