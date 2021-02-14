Preview: Stampeding through a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Stampede is navigating its way through the most unusual season in franchise history.

COVID-19 has impacted the team’s schedule, ticket sales, and most recently, the availability of players and their head coach. One issue the Herd did not have was finding host families for players prior to the season, even during a pandemic.

“That was one of our biggest fears was I thought we were going to have trouble with families. We did certainly have a couple, but for the most part, the majority of people came back and said we really enjoy doing this, we understand the risks, we understand that it’s going to be different and we want to help,” Stampede President Jim Olander said.

“Try to keep them safe and then they try to keep us safe. They’ve done a good job, and really grateful they welcome us into their home,” Stampede center Will Dineen said.

How the Stampede is herding together during a pandemic in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND.