PREVIEW: Staging a comeback

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State Theatre is well-positioned to begin its second-act in downtown Sioux Falls starting next year.

The historic state theater in downtown Sioux Falls is gearing up to start showing movies again next spring.

Just last week, the city approved funding for the theater on top of a donation from T. Denny Sanford to get the theater renovations moving toward completion.

“Because today, that’s what people kind of expect, they can stay home and watch great films, but to entice them to come to a place like the State Theatre, I think there’s a combination of things that we have which is really unique,” past president of the State Theater Stacy Newcomb-Weiland said.

