PREVIEW: Spreading hope from a new location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Center of Hope is impacting the community one life at a time from a new location.

The Christian organization is opening up shop this week at the old School for the Deaf campus in the gym and pool building. Director Brett Rockvam says the new spot comes with more square footage and opportunities to interact with other nonprofits. It all goes along with its mission to help those struggling in Sioux Falls.

“It’s people who are struggling with life and trying to make ends meet. We’re trying to stretch the budget. So if you’re working hard but having a hard time making ends meet, come down and see us. Maybe we can get some clothes for your kids,” Rockvam said.

In Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll introduce you to two people who use the services at Center of Hope to improve their situations.