PREVIEW: South Dakota’s Coalition for Justice and Equity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You see the protests, but what you don’t see involves a lot of work behind the scenes for racial justice and equity.

That’s a big goal for the South Dakota Coalition for Justice and Equity. The group formed shortly after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Members say they’re looking at proactive ways to improve the community for people of color.

“It’s important for people to feel safe where they live and it’s important for people to feel they’re treated as an equal member of the community,” Laura Renee Chandler said.

