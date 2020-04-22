PREVIEW: South Dakota tourism and COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Normally during these spring months, tourist traffic is picking up in Black Hills.

However, due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the parks and forests in South Dakota aren’t seeing nearly as many visitors. The only employees on sight at Wind Cave National Park are maintenance workers, law enforcement and wildlife workers. The rest are working from home, indefinitely.

“We are in the process of, do we want to be hiring summer staff are we going to open this summer and so we are trying not to feel isolated, we are trying to use video conferencing, phone conferencing as much as possible to keep contact with everybody and the staff,” Tom Farrell, Chief of Interpretation at Wind Cave National Park, said.

In Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, Sydney Thorson takes us to the Black Hills to explain the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on South Dakota tourism.