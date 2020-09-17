PREVIEW: South Dakota tourism and COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s summer tourism season has a different look from years past.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted several tourist attractions in the Black Hills and some seasonal businesses, like the State Game Lodge, who rely greatly on revenue made during the summer months.

“Right now we are about 17-percent down for the season. The majority of that is probably our group sector. A lot of our bus groups did cancel previous to the pandemic and wouldn’t be something that would come back this season. And then we’ve lost a lot of that in the fall as well,” Resort Director of Operations Ryan Flick said.

Find out how the season did turn around for some businesses, that’s tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.

