PREVIEW: South Dakota's New Leader

Governor-elect Kristi Noem is already making history.

Noem won Tuesday's gubernatorial election with 51-percent of the vote.

Though her gender didn't play a role in her campaign, she knows it will be a focal point in history.

"I've had so many people call or text me that they think it's so special their little girls have someone they can watch now in the future. It does mean a lot to me," Noem said.

