PREVIEW: South Dakota pheasant numbers look promising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota pheasant season opener is just over three weeks away.

The State Game Fish and Parks says bird numbers are looking good for this year, despite the dry conditions.

Every year thousands of residents and out-of-state hunters hit the fields and one local hunter expects this year to be no different.

“To have the numbers coming back for something that’s been a past time and something that’s been important to our state for generations to have that continue I think is important,” pheasant hunter Tony Nour said.

And while the pheasant population is looking good, hunters may have a hard time finding shotgun shells this year.

