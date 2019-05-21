PREVIEW: South Dakota farm wins conservation award

FRANKFORT, S.D. (KELO) — A farm that started over a century ago is being recognized for its advancements in conservation.

Brian Johnson helps run the farm that his great-grandfather started. The family has practiced no-till farming for 33 years and Brian’s father was able to start that, with his father.

“He got to see it start, saw the harvest, saw that it worked, and we just never turned back,” Alan Johnson said.

In Tuesday’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10 learn how a family farm won the 2019 South Dakota Leopold Conservation award.

