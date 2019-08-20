PREVIEW: Something to share at the McCrossan Boys Ranch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Memories are important, not just for the feelings they can bring,

But to reflect how far we have come.

At McCrossan Boys Ranch, they’re nearly completed with a new facility that highlights the McCrossan history.

Not only chronicling the beginnings of the ranch but many of the boys who’ve lived there.

“It makes me feel really good because I now know that I’ve been here, and I can bring if I really want to – I’m going to bring my kids out when I have them,” said Carl , who lives at the McCrossan Boys Ranch.

In Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, Max Hofer takes you to McCrossan Boys Ranch and gives you a look at their new visitor’s center.