PREVIEW: Something about Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls author has just finished another Christmas-themed children’s book.

“Something About Christmas” is Tom Roberts’ latest literary reflection on the holiday season. Christmas has been a festively fertile source of inspiration for Roberts’ writing endeavors.

“Some people say it’s way too early to be thinking or talking about Christmas and I’m of the belief that it’s never too early to think about Christmas,” author Tom Roberts said.

All book sales will benefit kids at the Children’s Home Society. In tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, you’ll also meet the Sioux Falls artist who says he borrowed a page from famed illustrator Norman Rockwell as part of his collaboration with the book. Be sure to watch, tonight at 10.