Preview: Solving South Dakota’s need for behavioral analysts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota and LifeScape have come together to try and solve workforce problem in the state.

LifeScape CEO Steve Watkins says there is currently a shortage of trained behavioral analysts in South Dakota. That is why they have teamed up with USD to create a graduate-level program to train those professionals.

“This type of qualification is what’s needed to do the BCBA-type therapy for people with autism. It’s going to be much broader than that in terms of all sorts of different behaviors and different paths they can go down, but our first approach is trying to solve a workforce problem that we have. Without those individuals we cannot address the issues of autism,” Watkins said.

