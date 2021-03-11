Preview: Snocrossing into spring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A national snocross tour is set to return to Sioux Falls just one month after making its first-ever appearance at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Thousands of fans attended the Sioux Falls Snocross National in late February. Once AMSOIL Championship Snocross decided to move the tour’s season-ending event out of Michigan due to COVID-19 restrictions, Sioux Falls was an obvious choice to host.

“About 6,000 people went out to see that and they just couldn’t get over the community and the way the community wrapped their arms around the event,” Teri Schmidt, executive director for the Sioux Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau said.

“People enjoy the event, have a good time, have fun, talk about it and hopefully come again,” AMSOIL Snowcross President, Carl Schubitzke said.

The return of snocross, and the positive economic impact it provides Sioux Falls, in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND.