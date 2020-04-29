PREVIEW: Small businesses teaming up during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chef Jeni and Stensland Family Farms are mixing things up and trying something new during the pandemic.

The two small businesses are staying busy by sharing resources in order to create take-home meals for families. Stensland is providing the ingredients and Chef Jeni & Company are producing the meals.

“When the catering business dried up a little bit, we had to change gears. They called me last week and said, ‘You know what? You already know how to do this. Let’s go forward.’ I said okay. So, I use all their cheese and cream and as much dairy product of theirs that I can. It’s been great,” Chef Jeni Thomas said.

