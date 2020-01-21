PREVIEW: Skipping school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Skilled laborers are in high demand across KELOLAND and many parts of the U.S.

From welders to mechanics and construction workers — the state is working to encourage more students to choose a technical career by providing the build dakota scholarship — a chance to get a full ride scholarship to one of the state’s technical schools.

But as more companies deal with the continued workforce shortage, they’re encouraging students right out of high school to immediately start out in a skilled career.

“School really isn’t’ for everybody. Some people just want to get out there, it leaves you with little to no debt, you get a very marketable skill in learning to weld,” Marti Robinson with Rosenbauer said.

Why some local businesses are offering on the job training and what it could mean for anyone looking into a skilled labor career, in Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND.