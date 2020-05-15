PREVIEW: Sioux Falls tourism

Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 95 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 44; Active cases at 1,269

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Friday night, we are taking a look at what COVID-19 has meant for Sioux Falls tourism.

“With this COVID-19, people are afraid to travel. It’s a safety factor. Our attractions have been pretty much closed down. As you know a lot of restaurants have been closed, a lot of hotels have had to go to minimal staff,” said Teri Schmidt, executive director of Experience Sioux Falls.

In Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll look at the pandemic’s effect on the city’s tourism, highlighting how the Butterfly House & Aquarium has fared.

