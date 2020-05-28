PREVIEW: Sioux Falls School Board election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even if you don’t have kids, your vote for the Sioux Falls School Board still matters.

Voters go to the polls on Tuesday.

For this election, there are two candidates vying for one seat.

Three-year incumbent Cynthia Mickelson wants to retain her position.

Challenger Sarah Stokke hopes to earn that seat.

“Voting for your board members is so important because we are the gatekeepers of the budget. We hire the superintendent. We set policy,” Mickelson said.

“If I want change, I need to get invested in it and that’s why I thought running for school board would be an easy way to get in and get involved,” Stokke said.

On tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll introduce you to the candidates and show you their goals.