PREVIEW: Sioux Falls Lutheran students under one roof

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Lutheran students go back to school on August 26th.

On top of enjoying their first full year in a new school building, high school students will also be making the move to the new space near 69th and Tallgrass this fall. Junior Brooklyn Roozenboom can’t wait to be in a bigger building. Last year, Sioux Falls Lutheran High School held class at a church off Western Avenue. One of her favorite parts of the new facility is the performing arts center.

“I’m a huge music kid. I even worship lead at my church because of the good music background I got here. I think I’m going to do a lot of band, choir and then volleyball for the fall and then weightlifting,” Roozenboom said.

In Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll show you how Sioux Falls Lutheran now has kids from early childhood all the way to high school filling up its new building and how the expansion doesn’t stop there.