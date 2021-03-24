PREVIEW: Sioux Falls Glassworks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As many businesses struggled to survive the pandemic, a Sioux Falls man faced a tough decision. Should he open his first business while the virus is still a threat?

Six months ago, Brian Bethke decided it was now or never. He opened Sioux Falls Glassworks, and has been surprised by the number of people buying products and taking classes.

“You know I’ve heard many times that stained glass is a dying art, it’s not at all. It’s mind boggling,” Bethke said.

