PREVIEW: Sioux Falls child care crisis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The organizations that take care of kids in Sioux Falls while their parents are at work are facing a crisis. KELOLAND’s Matt Holsen has a preview of a story he’s working on for Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND.

Child care agencies in Sioux Falls are having a hard time finding workers. If they can’t find workers, then there won’t be anybody to watch your kids. That’s a big problem for parents who have jobs.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire says a lack of workers, means cutbacks in the number of children it can take care of. CEO Rebecca Wimmer says this year about 60 of its kids went off to kindergarten. Normally, those spots are filled within a few months. Right now, the Boys and Girls Clubs aren’t able to fill those because they don’t have the capacity.

“We have a waiting list of probably at least six months at our 14th Street and Eastside location. This location here at 57th Street, the waiting list is over two years. That’s pretty typical for this location but just speaks to the demand in Sioux Falls for quality care,” Wimmer said.

In Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll show you what these agencies are doing to attract more people to the workforce and what will happen if that doesn’t pan out.