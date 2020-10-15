PREVIEW: Showcasing agriculture in South Dakota

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. (KELO) — Agriculture plays a big role in South Dakota as one of the leading industries. And right now, you’ll find many farmers in their fields for harvest season.

That includes the Sonne family who farm near Mount Vernon. To show people what happens on the farm, Cole Sonne created a YouTube channel. He says he gets viewers from all over the country, and even the world.

“At the end of the day just plug it in to the laptop, and I usually have an hour, sometimes even two hours worth of video and I just chop in there what is entertaining and just try to use the best parts of the day,” Sonne said.

