PREVIEW: Shining a light on community theatre

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Going to the movies or seeing a play can be a great way to enjoy a theatre.

The Dakota Theatre in Yankton has been around since 1902. While the facility has had some name changes over the years, it’s also been an opera house, movie theatre, but now is currently home to the Lewis and Clark Theatre Company.

Tara Leonard has served many roles during her involvement with the theatre, including a play director.

“I think i am over ten shows that I have directed here and then I’ve been in some as well, one thing about directing a show, it’s almost like watching your child grow, at the beginning phases of the auditions and picking the right people for the right parts, and it starts off, and you watch them grow,” Leonard said.

