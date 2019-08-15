PREVIEW: Sew for the soul

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They may lead quiet, solitary lives devoted to prayer but a group of Catholic sisters in Sioux Falls is very much connected to the community at-large.

Members of the Perpetual Adoration Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament have been living in their new monastery for just over a year now. They perform several duties including sewing and repairing garments for Catholic clergy and laypeople. The sisters are very grateful for the public support for their mission at the monastery.

“Many give us money. Many give us work. Many give us prayers,” Sister Rosalba Aguilar said.

Being a Catholic sisters is a round-the-clock calling. The job demands require a little “me-time.” In Thursday’s Eye On KELOLAND, we have a rare look at the daily lives of these sisters and how they unwind from their busy schedules, including competing on the volleyball court!