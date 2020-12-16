PREVIEW: Setting down the gavel

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The chief justice of the South Dakota Supreme has just weeks left in the role.

January 5 is the last day on the job for Chief Justice David Gilbertson, who’s retiring. Gilbertson was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1995 and became chief justice in 2001.

“You know, there are very few people in life that probably at the end of their career when they’re going into retirement can say they have no regrets, that they got to do what they wanted to do. I can honestly say I got to do what I wanted to do,” Gilbertson said.

