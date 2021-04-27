PREVIEW: Serving their country and making music

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 147th Army Band of South Dakota has been making music since 1885. And like many musicians, they haven’t been able to perform much at all this past year.

Army bands are meant to boost morale for veterans, soldiers and civilians alike at different events. They also sometimes go on school tours. They are looking forward to getting back to playing music.

“Musicians like to perform for people. I mean, that’s why they joined is to make music and perform for other people. So, everybody is looking forward to doing their job again like the joined,” commander Terry Beckler said.

