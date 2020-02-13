PREVIEW: Serenity search surpasses year mark

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — After countless hours of searching, hundreds of leads and conducting hundreds of interviews, the search for Serenity Dennard has hit it’s one year anniversary this month.

The 9-year-old was reported to have walked away from the Children’s Home Society in the Black Hills. People from all over have collectively searched over 5,000 miles in the Rockerville area.

“It is draining physically and mentally but also this is my community and Serenity disappeared in my community and so the Rockerville community as a whole has been very very supportive,” Gail Schmidt, Fire Chief of Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, said.

In Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND, learn about all the efforts being made to find Serenity and that will not stop in the near future.