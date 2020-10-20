PREVIEW: Security for the vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re just two weeks away from Election Day, but plenty of South Dakotans have already gotten a big jump on voting.

Thousands of people in the state have already cast their ballots early, either through the mail, or in-person. And that’s keeping auditor’s offices across the state busy processing and protecting those absentee ballots.

“We’re right on track where we’ve been on other elections. We’ve got a little bit more this time, a lot of them by absentee, which is good and bad, at least we know people are getting out and voting,” Lincoln County Auditor Sheri Lund said.

But some South Dakotans are holding-off voting absentee over concerns of fraud and misplaced ballots. Find out what auditors are doing to secure your vote, Tuesday on KELOLAND News at 10.