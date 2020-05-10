PREVIEW: Secrets from the grave

Breaking News
Sunday's COVID-19 update: Active cases and recoveries rise

by: KELOLAND News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus is far from the first deadly pandemic to sweep through KELOLAND.

Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Sioux Falls is the final resting place for victims of many previous outbreaks, including the Spanish Flu pandemic, which killed millions of people around the globe more than a century ago.

Mount Pleasant is the oldest cemetery in Sioux Falls, and records of its burials go back to the 1870’s.

We’ll page through those documents for a historical look at pandemics past, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10 p.m.

